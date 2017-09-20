Free agent Emmanuel Banahene joins Iraqi side Al-Mina'a SC on one-year deal

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Banahene has joined Iraqi outfit Al Mina'a on a one-year deal.

Banahene, 27, has joined the Asian side on a free transfer.

The Ghanaian left Turkish second-tier side Şanlıurfaspor after parting ways with the club mutually.

The ex-Ghana Under-17 attacker has an option to extend for a further year after the expiration of the deal.

The former Heart of Lions and Berekum Chelsea forward departs from his native Ghana to begin his career with the side.

