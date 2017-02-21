Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Free agent Ghanaian striker Edward Affum open to Premier League return

Published on: 21 February 2017

Ex-Kotoko striker Edward Affum is open to a move back to the Ghana Premier League.

Affum is a free agent and has set his eyes on a move back to the Ghanaian elite division after leaving Oman.

 

“I came into the country last month after terminating my contract in Oman due to certain issues of which I can’t reveal all. I am free and have no contract ties with any club at the moment so there is no need for premier league clubs to be afraid of being punished by CAF," he is quoted by Footy-Ghana

“My doors are open and I’m ready to sit on the negotiation table with any club who want my services.”

Affum won the Ghana goal king crown in the 2008/9 season.

