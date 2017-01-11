'Free-kick expert' Gockel Ahortor to sign one-year deal to remain at Inter Allies

Midfielder Gockel Ahortor will sign a new one-year deal to remain with Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

His existing contract expired at the end of the season and was pushing for move.

Ahortor had trials in Finland and Sweden but was unable to land a contract.

He scored a career best 7 goals in a season where interestingly five of them came from direct free kicks – second best in the league.

Ahortor made 24 appearances and had a call-up to the Black Stars B for a friendly in Japan last year.

