Free State Stars Ghanaian striker Mohammed Anas nears injury return

Free State Stars striker Mohammed Anas is confident of returning from an injury quicker-than-expected.

The Ghanaian has not been involved since the start of the the PSL season.

The 22-year-old missed the clash against AmaZulu and Bidvest Wits.

But the former Maritzburg United attacker is confident of returning from the setback sooner rather than later.x

"It was just a small knock I got at training but I have started training and I'm getting better. But we'll see how it goes at the end of the week," Anas explains to KickOff.com.

"I'm not involved much with the team because sometimes I kick a ball on the sidelines and sometimes I join the rest of the team. But I'm getting there."

Anas will likely compete with new signing Siphelele Mthembu for a starting berth, and with the former Kaizer Chiefs man having already scored he makes for some stern competition.

However, Anas is unperturbed as he believes in his abilities.

"I don't play under competition or anything - and I respect everybody. If I'm on the field I'll make sure that I do what is needed on the field and that's all," he says.

The Ghanaian, who joined Stars in January, scored five times in 13 league appearances during the second half of last term.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)