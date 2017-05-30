Free State Stars striker Mohammed Anas targets PSL goal king next season

Free State Stars striker Mohammed Anas has sets his sights on winning the South African Premier Soccer League goal king next season.

He scored five goals in all competitions for Ea Lla Koto after joining them in January following his surprise release from Maritzburg United.

Anas hopes to emulate Cape Town City talisman Lebogang Manyama, who finished top scorer in the league with 13 goals this campaign.

"Next season will be a season for me. I want to be a top goalscorer for the PSL. I won't say I will score how many goals, but if some can win it with 12 goals and 10 goals I don't see why not, it's possible,'' he told KickOff.com

His efforts helped Free State Stars to narrowly escape relegation on goal difference.

"I'm very happy at Free State Stars," he added. "Free State Stars is one of the big teams in the PSL. Look at the players they have produced, Siphiwe Tshabalala, [Ayanda] Gcaba and the likes of [Mpho] Makola. Things will be different next season. My only worry is losing players to other PSL teams."

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)