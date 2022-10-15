Freiburg attacking midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh doubtful to face Bayern

Ghana attacking midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is doubt to SC Freiburg's upcoming match against Bayern Munchen in the German Bundesliga on Sunday evening.

Kyereh who has been in lethal form recently is racing against fitness to be available for selection to face Bayern at the Allianz Arena.

The Black Stars player was absent with an injury when Freiburg mauled French side Nantes in the Europa League last Thursday.

Freiburg manager Christian Streich couldn't confirm that availability of the 26-year-old midfielder for the trip to Munchen.

"It is very difficult if Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is fit for Sunday's game." Streich said.

"We have to see who is healthy and then we're happy that we can go to Munich in this constellation."

Kyereh has scored a goal in each of his last three appearances for Freiburg with two of them coming in the Bundesliga.

The World Cup bound player who joined Freiburg from St. Pauli in the summer has three goals in 11 matches in the season so far.

Freiburg are in top form going into Sunday's fixture against Bayern as they are second placed on the league standings two points behind leaders Union Berlin.