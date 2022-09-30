Freiburg midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh picks up injury on Ghana duty

Freiburg midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh suffered an injury while on international duty with Ghana.

Kyereh arrived in Germany with an injury sustained in Ghana's 1-0 win over Nicaragua on Tuesday, according to Freiburg manager Christian Streich.

Kyereh was Ghana's standout performer in the international friendly played in Lorca, Spain.

"Kofi took a hit," said Freiburg's head coach, in the second international match against Nicaragua.

Kyereh had completed this over the full distance as well as the last two Bundesliga games.

In the early stages of this season, he had to work his way up for weeks due to a problem in his back and lumbar region.

Due to the current injury, nothing stands in the way of a third possible starting eleven for Freiburg.

Although Kyereh was not on the training ground on Thursday, but was treated, "but that should normally be good" for the weekend.

The 26-year-old joined Freiburg in the summer transfer window from second-tier side St pauli.