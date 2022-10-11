Freiburg midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh relishing Bundesliga dream

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is relishing his Bundesliga dream after settling in Freiburg and developing into an important player for the German club.

The Ghana midfielder joined Freiburg during the summer transfer window from St Pauli, where his over 20 goal contributions were insufficient for the club's promotion bid to the Bundesliga.

Kyereh's transfer cost 4.5 million euros, and after a shaky start, he has settled and is now banging in the goals, scoring in three of his last four games.

"It was difficult for me to support FC. Leaving St. Pauli because it was the ideal club and the ideal city for me,” he told GQ Magazine.

"But it has always been a dream of mine to play in the Bundesliga and the time had come to take the next step," he added.

Kyereh, 26, has four goal contributions this season after 10 games.