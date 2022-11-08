Freiburg’s Kofi Kyereh to miss Leipzig clash due to illness

Black Stars midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh will play no part in Freiburg’s league game against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Kyereh missed the 2-0 club’s win over Koln during the weekend and has bot been training with the team ahead of the matchweek 14 fixture.

The player’s last appearance came during the away win over Schalke 04 last month.

The club confirmed his unavailability in a post on their Twitter page.

The 26-year-old was included in Otto Addo’s 55-man provisional list for the FIFA World Cup last week.

With 12 days away from the main tournament, the player will be looking to be fit in time before Addo announces his final squad.

Kyereh has 2 league goals in 5 starts this season while also one in the UEFA Europa League after four games played.

He joined Freiburg during the summer transfer window after a successful season with St. Pauli in the Bundesliga 2.