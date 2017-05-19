French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah elated with Belgium League crown success with Anderlecht

French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah is over the moon after helping giants Anderlecht to clinch the Belgian League crown on Thursday.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Purple and White in the summer last year, played full throttle as the side thrashed Sporting Charleroi 3-1 to win their first title in three years.

And the former France Under-20 defender has been left thrilled with his side's feat.

Appiah has made 16 appearances for the side this season.

