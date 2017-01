French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah has started full scale training with Anderlecht.

The 24-year-old has fully recovered from his shin injury and training in full in La Manga.

Coach René Weiler will now have an option with the return of the Ghanaian.

Appiah endured a difficult campaign last year with an injury which kept him out of action for several months.

