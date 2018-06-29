French giants AS Monaco set sights on Callum Hudson-Odoi

French giants AS Monaco are reportedly considering an eye-catching swoop for English-born Ghanaian youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi.

According to French tabloid, Dahbai Hattabi of Foot Mercato, the Ligue 1 outfit are eyeing the promising young winger after securing a deal to sign Jonathan Panzo from Chelsea.

Panzo is set to make the move to Monaco in a €3 million deal as he goes in search of regular game time elsewhere.

Michael Emenalo’s links with Chelsea have seen a string of young players touted as transfer targets for Leonardo Jardim’s side since the former’s arrival at the club.

Hudson-Odoi is one of the most highly-rated players in the Chelsea academy and one those behind the scenes are very excited about, so they will be desperate to keep hold of the player and are unlikely to consider a summer sale.

A deal to sign Hudson-Odoi would not be as easy for Monaco, given that the winger has already penned a professional contract with Chelsea, something that Panzo had not done.