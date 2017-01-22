French giants Monaco humiliate Majeed Waris and Alhassan Wakaso's Lorient 4-0 in Ligue 1

Ghana internationals Abdul Majeed Waris and Alhassan Wakaso were humiliated with their Lorient side as giants AS Monaco blew them away 4-0 in the Ligue 1 on Sunday afternoon.

Waris, who started the clash for Lorient at the Stade Louis II, was toothless upfront as he was tamed by the Monaco defence.

Midfielder Alhassan Wakaso also came off the bench in the second-half to play for Lorient.

The Tamale-born midfield enterprising midfielder moved from Portuguese side Rio Ave to sign for Lorient.

Lorient are bottom of the Ligue 1 table and could be relegated from the French top-flight at the end of the season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)