French giants PSG set to swoop for Thomas Partey

French giants Paris Saint Germain are set to swoop for Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey as a replacement for Javier Pastore in the January transfer window.

The Argentine attacking midfielder joined Les Parisiens in 2011 in a big money move from Italian side Palermo and quickly became established himself as a key member of the side.

But the 28-year-old has found first regular playing time limited following the arrival of Brazilian super star Neymar da Silva in the summer transfer window.

Pastore has reiterated his desire to seek fresh challenge elsewhere and reports in Italy has suggested that Inter Milan, who are keen to bolster their squad are his likely destination.

And reports in France suggest that PSG are ready to table a bid of €35 million for in-form Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey as a direct replacement for the want-away midfielder when the January transfer window opens.

Partey, 24, was Ghana's leading scorer during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, where he scored four goals in five matches, and also the joints top scorer in all competitions for Atletico Madrid.

