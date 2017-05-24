French Marseille set to raid West Ham again for Ghana superstar Andre Ayew

West Ham are set for another fight with Marseille as the French giants are bent on capturing another of the English side's top stars, Andre Ayew, in a bumper £30m raid.

The Hammers are bracing themselves for the bumper offer from the financially-revived French side just four months after Marseille raided the London side for their best player.

Agents close to the deal have told Ghanasoccernet.com that Marseille are preparing to slap in the irresistible offer for West Ham's £20m record-signing Ayew as they seek to rebuild the fallen giants of French football.

The billionaire new owner of Marseille Frank McCourt sees the club's former star Ayew as a key player to their plans and are ready to offer £30 for the Ghana star.

This means West Ham will make a decent profit of £10m if they agree for Ayew to move just one season after joining the club from English Premier League rivals Swansea City for £20m.

McCourt is embarking on a massive Marseille overhaul of this summer as they seek to win the Ligue 1 title and secure a place in the UEFA Champions League.

The Hammers were forced into an acrimonious sale of midfielder Dimitri Payet back to the French side in January and are eyeing another former Marseille player who plays for West Ham.

After securing the signature of Payet in January just 18 months after selling him, the new American owner of Marseille is targeting top French players in England to boost the side.

McCourt has now set his eyeson capturing Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud at Arsenal, Crystal Palace's Yohan Cabaye and Riyad Mahrez at Leicester.

Ayew joined the Hammers last August and promptly got injured in his debut Premier League appearance for West Ham.

The Ghana international returned from the two-month absence and despite being a midfielder he scored eight goals but fans for the Hammers were not satisfied with his output.

This looks certain to be forcing the Ghana star to consider the move to Marseille who watched Ayew join Swansea on a free transfer in summer 2015.

Ayew netted 12 goals in 35 appearances for the Welsh club before becoming the Hammers' record signing.

