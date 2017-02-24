French side Bastia sanctioned over Mario Balotteli racial abuse
French side Bastia have been handed a one-point penalty following racist abuse of Nice striker Mario Balotelli.
The club has been sanctioned after it failed to control its supporters during their Lique 1 clash last month.
They have also been ordered to close their East Stand for the next three home games.
Balotteli was subjected to racial abuse during their 1-1 draw and the French Professionals Football League has wielded the disciplinary axe.
Meanwhile, the Ghanaian-born Italian has been banned for one game after he was sent off in Nice's 1-0 win against Lorient last week.