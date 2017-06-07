French side Bordeaux could be deterred by Abdul Majeed Waris €5 million fee

Bordeaux's move for Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris could be scuppered by his €5 million release clause, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Waris has emerged on the radar of the French Lique 1 outfit following the relegation of Lorient.

The demotion of Lorient could facilitate the departure of the attacker, whose contract runs out in 2020.

But media reports in France suggests the player's asking prize could prove to be a stumbling block in the deal.

Bordeaux manager Jocelyn Gourvennec is interested in bringing the Ghana international to the club, but that his fee poses an issue as things stand.

However, the French side are hoping to use the funds accrued from the sale of Diego Rolan to finance the deal.

Waris, who is valued at €5 million, scored nine goals in 35 appearances for the relegated Lorient.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)