Frenchman Claude Leroy set to make historic 9th appearance at AFCON with Togo

Togo coach Claude Leroy is expected to make his 9th bow at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Frenchman, nicknamed, 'White Witch’ has managed five other countries on the continent including Cameroon, Ghana, Senegal, Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Leroy boast of an impressive record with Cameroon, leading to clinch the trophy in 1988.

The 68-year-old is now the man in charge of the Hawks of Togo.

History of Claude Le Roy in Africa Cup of Nations:

1) Egypt 1986, Cameroon coach

2) Morocco 1988: Cameroon coach

3) Algeria 1990: Senegal coach

4) Senegal 1992 Senegal coach

5) Egypt 2006: coach of DR Congo

6) Ghana 2008: Ghana coach

7) South Africa 2013: coach of DR Congo

8) Equatorial Guinea 2015: coach of Congo

