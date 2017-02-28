Frenchman Herve Renard has not applied for vacant Black Stars coaching job

Frenchman Herve Renard has not applied for the vacant Ghana coaching job, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Widespread media reports in the West African nation claimed on Tuesday that 48-year-old was among several top coaches who have slapped in their CV's for consideration.

But top officials of the Ghana FA have told GHANAsoccernet.com the reports are wide off the mark.

"Herve Renard has not applied for the Black Stars coaching job," a source told GHANAsoccernet.com

"We have gone through the list and there is none from the Frenchman.

"We cannot say what will happen after today but he has not applied. Such reports must be disregarded."

The Ghana FA has confirmed receiving multiple application from both local and foreign coaches for the job.

The Executive Committee of the Ghana FA will decide on the mode of appointment of a new coach after Tuesday's meeting.

Former African Footballer of the Year Abdul 'Golden Boy' Razak is the only local coach who has slapped in his CV for consideration.

The new man will be tasked with earning a spot at the 2018 World Cup from a group that includes old foes Egypt, Uganda and Congo.

