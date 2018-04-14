FreshPak National Women's League Week 2: Hasaacas Ladies continue fine form, Prisons tame Northern Ladies

The FreshPak National Women's League entered Week 2 this weekend and Hasaacas Ladies continued their dominance with a 2-0 win over Immigration Ladies thanks to goals from Perpetual Agyekum and Milot Pokuaa Abeka.

Former Black Maidens star striker Jane Ayieyam was on target and another from Grace Animah gave Police Ladies a 2-0 win over Samira Ladies.

Prisons Ladies were ruthless and went on to thump Northern Ladies 4-0 also on Saturday.

The scorers were Ruth Animah, Abigail Tutuwa, Rita Okyere (penalty) and Helena Obeng.

Fuseina Mumunu registered a brace in the 23rd and 75th minutes respectively as Pearlpia Ladies thrashed Ashtown 4-0.

Halifax settled for a 0-0 draw with Lady Strikers.

By Zainab Abubakar Twitter: zayn_aboubacar

