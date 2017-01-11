Friendly win will boost Ghana confidence for AFCON - Asamoah Gyan

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says their friendly win on Tuesday will boost their confidence for next week's Africa Cup of Nations.

The Al Ahli hitman came off the bench and scored with his first touch as Ghana stepped up their Africa Cup of Nations preparations with a 2-0 friendly victory over Bunyodkor in Dubai.

It turned out to be an inspired substitution from Ghana boss Avram Grant as Gyan rifled home in the 67th minute to break the deadlock against the Uzbekistan outfit.

Frank Acheampong then doubled the Black Stars’ advantage with 15 minutes to go as former Chelsea boss Grant ensured the majority of his squad got a run-out in Dubai.

Gyan says the victory will help them boost their confidence ahead of the tournament in Gabon.

“At the end of the day we won and everybody’s happy. It’s a one-off game and I think it builds our confidence before the tournament in Gabon," Gyan told Sport360.

“The boys are happy here and they’ve enjoyed Dubai, and it was good to have some Ghana fans here watching us too.”

The four-time Cup of Nations winners, who reached the final last time out in 2015, are in Group D alongside Mali, Egypt and Uganda.

Source: Sport360

