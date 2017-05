Kotoko have demoted interim coach Frimpong Manso to an assistant coaching role.

This comes after Frimpong failed to impress during his four game in charge after replacing Croat Zdravko Lugarusic.

The former Kotoko great will become the number two man at the club following the appointment of Steve Polack.

Polack has an ardous task of transforming the side after the side's poor run in recent matches.

