Frimpong Manso salutes Black Starlets display in Africa Youth Championship

Former Ghana U-17 coach Frimpong Manso has heaped praises on the team's performance at the just ended Total U-17 Africa Youth Championship in Gabon.

The Black Stars were pipped 1-0 by Le Aiglonnets of Mali in the final of the Africa Youth Championship in Gabon at the at the Stade de l’Amitie on Sunday.

Speaking on Asempa FM, “The Black Starlets exerted too much energy in their first two games and the early qualification to the World Cup could have affected the psyche of the players as they were unable to display consistent performance as they failed to annex the trophy," Manso said.

He added: ” Nonetheless the players have done very well because at this stage you cant get everything perfect but the most important thing was the talent recognition which I think was there. So I think the qualification to the World Cup will help build them more so failing to win the trophy doesn’t matter.”

The team are due to arrive in the country this afternoon at 12:45 at the Kotoka International Airport today.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)