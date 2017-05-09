Frimpong Manso weighed down by herculean task of managing Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Frimpong Manso has admitted he is finding difficult to turn things around at the club.

Frimpong Manso took over after former coach Zdravko Logarusic was fired after a win less run of four games, a run that has increased to eight games since.

Frimpong Manso concedes that he is clueless about the cause of the club’s current troubles.

“Nothing seems to be working for us. We have tried everything but nothing seems to be working," he said

"Sometimes you think things will turn around but when the match day comes it’s still the same old problem. I know I inherited the situation but it has been very difficult turning things around.”

Kotoko’s title aspirations suffered a huge blow after the loss pushing them down to 8th, nine points away from leaders WAFA.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)