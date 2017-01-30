Front runners to replace Avram Grant as Ghana coach with the Israeli’s term coming to an end

Serbian coach Micho Sredojevic is leading with Herve Renard as the two candidates to replace Coach Avram Grant when his tenure eventually comes to an end.

Grant, is coming to the end of his career as head coach of the Black Stars with his contract set to officially end in February.

The Israeli was hired immediately after the chaotic World Cup campaign in 2014 where the Black Stars crashed out at the group stage.

Grant has on several occasions hinted his desire to return to club football after his coaching duty with the West African Football.

Herve Renard is regarded as one of the best coaches on the African continent and Serbian Micho Sredojevic has made a huge impact as head coach of Uganda after helping them qualify for the Africa Cup of Nation for the first time in 30 years.

