Frosinone Calcio manager denies bid for Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer

Moreno Longo has denied reports Frosinone Calcio has bid for US Salernitana midfielder Moses Odjer in their ongoing January transfer window.

The former Ghana youth midfielder found regular playing time difficult to come by, making just five starts and ten substitute appearances in the first half of the season.

Reports in Italy had claimed that Frosinone manager, Moreno Longo has made an offer for Ghanaian enforcer Moses Odjer, as he looks to bolster his midfield in the second half of the campaign.

But the canary club coach has denied interest in the diminutive midfielder,"I think he is a good player but he has never been on our list of purchases. The club had focused on these two players (Chibsah and Koné, ed) and has achieved the objectives it had set itself."

He enjoyed full throttle for the side in their 3-2 win over Venezia last Saturday.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)