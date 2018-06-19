Frosinone Calcio set to sign on-loan Yusif Chibsah in permanent deal

Newly promoted Italian Serie A outfit Frosinone Calcio are keen on signing Yusif Rahman Chibsah in a permanent deal from Benevento Calcio this summer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old Ghana midfielder joined the Canarini during the January transfer window on a loan deal.

And he has impressed at Stadio Benito Stirpe, scoring once in 19 appearances for the club.

He was instrumental in helping them earn promotion to Serie A after beating Palermo 2-0 in a play-off.

And it appears the Frosinone hierarchy have also been impressed by his performances, with the club preparing an offer to land him in the ongoing the transfer window.

He became the first Ghanaian to qualify three teams to the Serie A.

He achieved the feat with US Sassoulo in 2013, Benevento in 2016 and Frosinone in 2018