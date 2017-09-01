FT: Ghana 1 - 1Congo: 2018 World Cup Qualifier

Follow the LIVE play-by-play of the 2018 World Cup Qualifier between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Red Devils of Congo at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Ghanasoccernet.com kicking off at 15:30GMT

45' Substitution for Ghana as Joseph Attamah fails to return for the second half, with Harrison Afful coming on as his replacement.

47' A chance for Congo to double their lead but Bifouma's flies wide.

51' Substitution for Congo as N'dinga comes on for Fabrice Mayembo

62' Substitution for Ghana as Asamoah Gyan is replaced by Thomas Agyepong.

64' Christian Astu makes a dashing run into the box but his final delivery leaves much to be desired

68' Substitution for Ghana as Andre Ayew makes way for Kwadwo Poku

75' Congo comes forward but Thievy Bifouma's low shot finds the side net.

83' Substitution for Congo as Danbou comes on for Bahamboula

85' Goal Thomas Partey makes it 1-1 for Ghana with a superb low shot past goalkeeper Mouko.

90' Four minutes added on

94' It's all over as the game ends in a 1-1 draw

