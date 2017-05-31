Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Fulham could swoop for Inter Milan defender Isaac Donkor

Published on: 31 May 2017
Isaac Donkor

According to Italian newspaper Tutto, Fulham could move for Ghanaian centre-back Isaac Donkor.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan at Serie B side Cesena.

He is owned by giants Inter Milan.

Donkor made eight appearances for the second half of the season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations