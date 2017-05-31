Fulham could swoop for Inter Milan defender Isaac Donkor Published on: 31 May 2017 ArchivesLatest NewsGhana Players Abroad 0 Print facebook Twitter G+ Isaac Donkor According to Italian newspaper Tutto, Fulham could move for Ghanaian centre-back Isaac Donkor. The 21-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan at Serie B side Cesena. He is owned by giants Inter Milan. Donkor made eight appearances for the second half of the season. ArchivesLatest NewsGhana Players Abroad Comments This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment