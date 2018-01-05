Full list of 2017 AITEO CAF Awards winners

The 2017 AITEO CAF Awards saw various individuals and groups picking up awards for various categories at a very striking ceremony at the International Conference Center, Accra.

Egypt’s Mohammed Salah won the award for the first time toppling Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Below is the full list of winners:

Player of the year

Mohammed Salah

Coach of the year

Héctor Cúper

Legend Award

Ibrahim Sunday

Platinum award

H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo

George Weah

Youth player of the year

Patson Daka

Female footballer of the year

Asisat Oshoala

Men’s National team of the year

Egypt National football team

Women’s National team of the year

South Africa women national football team

Football leader of the year

Ahmed Ould Abderrahmane

African Team of the year

Wydad Athletic Club

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)