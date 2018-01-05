Full list of 2017 AITEO CAF Awards winners
The 2017 AITEO CAF Awards saw various individuals and groups picking up awards for various categories at a very striking ceremony at the International Conference Center, Accra.
Egypt’s Mohammed Salah won the award for the first time toppling Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Below is the full list of winners:
Player of the year
Mohammed Salah
Coach of the year
Héctor Cúper
Legend Award
Ibrahim Sunday
Platinum award
H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo
George Weah
Youth player of the year
Patson Daka
Female footballer of the year
Asisat Oshoala
Men’s National team of the year
Egypt National football team
Women’s National team of the year
South Africa women national football team
Football leader of the year
Ahmed Ould Abderrahmane
African Team of the year
Wydad Athletic Club