Full list of of award winners at 2016 African Footballer of the Year awards
African Player of the Year
1. Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City) – 361 votes
2. Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund) – 313 votes
3. Sadio MANE (Senegal & Liverpool) – 186 votes
African Player of the Year – Based in Africa
1. Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns) – 252 votes
2. Khama BILLIAT (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns) – 228 votes
3. Rainford KALABA (Zambia & TP Mazembe) – 206 votes
Women’s player of the Year
Asisat OSHOALA (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)
Most Promising Talent
Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City)
Youth Player of the Year
Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)
Coach of the Year
Pitso MOSIMANE (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Club of the Year
Mamelodi Sundowns
National Team of the Year
Uganda
Women’s National Team of the Year
Nigeria
Referee of the Year
Bakary Papa GASSAMA (Gambia)
Football Leader of the Year
Manuel LOPES NASCIMENTO, President of Guinea Bissau Football Federation
Legend Award
Laurent POKOU - Former player of Cote d’Ivoire
Emilienne MBANGO - Former player of Cameroon
Platinum Award
His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
Africa Finest XI
Goalkeeper: Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Defenders: Serge AURIER (Cote d’Ivoire & Paris Saint-Germain), Aymen ABDENNOUR (Tunisia & Valencia), Eric BAILLY (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Joyce LOMALISA (DR Congo & AS Vita)
Midfielders: Khama BILLIAT (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns), Rainford KALABA (Zambia & TP Mazembe), Keegan DOLLY (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns),
Forwards: Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund), Sadio MANE (Senegal & Liverpool), Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City)
Substitutes
Aymen MATHLOUTHI (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel), Kalidou KOULIBALY (Senegal & Napoli), Salif COULIBALY (Mali & TP Mazembe), Islam SLIMANI (Algeria & Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Roma), Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City), Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)