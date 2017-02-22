Furious Frank Acheampong agent blasts journalists for outrageous claims that AS Roma have to cough €20m to land the Ghanaian winger

Indignant agent of Frank Acheampong, Oliver Koenig has furiously debunked reports that Italian giants AS Roma are to cough a gargantuan amount of €20m to land the Black Stars winger, insisting those reports are false and a figment of someone’s imagination.

Reports emerged in the Ghanaian sports media that the Italian giants will have to dash out the said amount to lure the swift winger from Belgian side Anderlecht.

But Oliver, who has been the agent of the players since he turned professional claims the reports are unrealistic and does not represent the interest of the player.

In an exclusive interview with GHANAsoccernet.com, Oliver said, “There are so many honorable and professional journalists in Ghana who do their job very well. However it's very sad for me and my client to experience that a very few of the Ghanaian journalists are far away from professionalism.”

“Some journalists in Ghana create rumours by themselves by publishing it in the internet and thanks to the copy and paste mentality of internet journalism such reports will end up in international media, damaging the reputation of Ghanaian media, the country itself and finally the Ghanaian players,” he added.

The German-based top football agent argued that tagging the player with a price of as huge as €20m is unrealistic and completely outrageous.

“To announce that Roma or any other club interested in Frank Acheampong has to spend €20m to transfer the player is so weird that it ends up thronging the player in trouble by scaring prospective suitors away.

He ended by saying their doors are opened for verification of stories and issues concerning the player and warned that rumour mongering about the player will no longer be tolerated.

“Frank Acheampong and his management are always available for serious journalists but stories that are totally fabricated will be no longer tolerated,” he warned.

The Anderlecht winger showed his versatility in the recent AFCON for Ghana and capped it with a fantastic performance in the Europa League, scoring twice against Zenith St Petersburg.

