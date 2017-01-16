Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Gabon 2017: The Africa Cup of Nations by numbers

Published on: 16 January 2017
AFCON 2017

The 31st edition of the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Gabon on 14 January, pitting the stars of the continent against each other for Africa's greatest sporting prize.

Gabon 2017 promises to be among the most spectacular tournaments yet, boasting new stadia, elite squads and huge audiences, although the host nation is suffering a severe economic downturn causing by falling oil prices.

CNN breaks down the key figures that tell the story of AFCON 2017.

 

AFCON 2017

 

AFCON 2017

 

AFCON 2017

 

AFCON 2017

 

AFCON 2017

 

AFCON 2017

AFCON 2017

AFCON 2017

AFCON 2017

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations