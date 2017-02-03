Gabon replaces Madagascar as hosts for 2017 CAF U17 Nations Cup

Gabon has replaced Madagascar as hosts for the 2017 CAF U17 Nations Cup, CAF's Executive Council has confirmed.

Last month, Madagascar was stripped off the rights to host the tournament after failing to convince the CAF inspection teams.

Gabon, hosts of the Africa Cup of Nations, will have no problems in hosting the 02-16 April tournament.

The biennial championship will produce four teams who will represent Africa at the FIFA U17 World Cup slated for India later this year.

The Black Starlets qualified for the tournament and were placed in Group A.

