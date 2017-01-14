Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabs first goal at Africa Cup of Nations

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the honour of scoring the first goal at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday as he fired hosts Gabon into the lead against minnows Guinea-Bissau.

The Borussia Dortmund striker, a former winner of the African player of the year prize, netted from close range to make it 1-0 in the 52nd minute after being set up by Denis Bouanga in the tournament's opening game in Libreville.

The tournament curtain-raiser will be followed by a meeting of the other two sides in Group A, Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Stade de L'amitie.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)