Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabs first goal at Africa Cup of Nations

Published on: 14 January 2017
Gabon's forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) scores a goal during their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A match against Guinea-Bissau at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on January 14, 2017. PHOTO | GABRIEL BOUYS | AFP

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the honour of scoring the first goal at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday as he fired hosts Gabon into the lead against minnows Guinea-Bissau.

The Borussia Dortmund striker, a former winner of the African player of the year prize, netted from close range to make it 1-0 in the 52nd minute after being set up by Denis Bouanga in the tournament's opening game in Libreville.

The tournament curtain-raiser will be followed by a meeting of the other two sides in Group A, Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Stade de L'amitie.

