Galatasaray ready to dash out €7m to Juventus for Kwadwo Asamoah

Turkish giants Galatasaray are believed to have offered Juventus €7m for the transfer of playmaker Kwadwo Asamoah according to reports in the Italian media.

Italian tabloid Tuttosport has reported that the Super Lig side are confident of luring Juventus with the figure to secure the signature of the player who will earn not less than €2.5m a year.

Asamoah was benched in Juventus’ Serie A opening match in their title defence with a comfortable 3-0 win against Cagliari fueling speculations that the Ghanaian is on his way out of the Bienconeri.

The Yellow-Reds are pushing hard for the Ghana international after it emerged that Asamoah could be sitting on the bench for most parts of the Juventus season.

Asamoah has moved down the pecking order at Juventus despite sales of Mario Lemina (Southampton) and Tomas Rincon (Torino).

Asamoah recovered from long-term injury problems to score two goals in 24 appearances for the Bianconeri last season,

He joined Juve from Udinese in 2012 and is known for his versatility, which also allows him to play at left-back and left wingback.

The Ghana midfielder has played left back, central midfield and left wing back roles at the Turin side making him an important member of the squad.

Asamoah, 28, has been heavily linked with a move to the Turkish top flight side this summer but that looked distant until the opening match of the season was played.

Allegri is confident of keeping him for at least another season since he can give many options on the field.

