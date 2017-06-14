Galaxy of stars pop up at 2017 Calcio Trade Ball in Accra

It was a night of glamour and elegance at the 2017 Calcio Trade Ball on Tuesday night in Accra.

The second edition of the football bilateral trade event between Ghana and Italy was held at the residence of the Italian Ambassador Giovanni Favilli.

Legends Abedi Pele, who played for Torino, Stephen Appiah, Mohammed Gargo, Ahmed Barusso and Augustine Arhinful were present.

The current generation of stars and emerging prospects including Kwadwo Asamoah, Isaac Cofie, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Afriyie Acquah and Godfred Donsah showed up.

Others in attendance were Almiyaw Salifu, Patrick Asmah and Nii Nortey Ashong.

The programme was lit up with muscial performance dynamic star Worlasi.

Awards were handed to Asamoah Gyan who picked up the headline CTB Order of the Star award.

Acquah signed a Torino to legend Abedi Pele who dazzles fans of the Turin-based side years ago.

The Calcio Trade Ball Futures Award went to Bologna youngster Godfred Donsah.

It was really a night of excellence as the bussiness community (Ghanaians and Italians) graced the occasion after the huge finanacial support from Unibank and MTN.

