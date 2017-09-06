Gambia referees Baa Jabbie and Ebrima Jallow selected for WAFU Nations Cup

Gambia's Baa Jabbie and Ebrima Jallow have been selected as match officials for the upcoming 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations tournament.

Jabbie has been nominated by the Gambia Football Federation and will form part of the Disciplinary Committee in the tournament in Ghana.

On the other hand, Jallow is selected by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as assistant referee in the tournament.

Both Jabbie and Jallow left Banjul on Monday for Ghana.

The WAFU Nations Cup commences on 9 September to 24 September.

Hosts Ghana open the tournament against Gambia at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday.

