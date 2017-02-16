GARCC starts ‘Kotoko Hour’ on Vision 1 Radio today

The Greater Accra Regional Circles Council (GARCC) will start an outreach communications program on Vision 1 Radio this evening as part of strategies to update their fans with matters arising in the club.

The program which will be aired between 7:00pm and 8:30pm is the brainchild of current GARCC Chairman Nana Kwame Dankwah.

A television version of the program will be aired on Light TV at a date to be announced later.

According to Nana Kwame, it is a strategic way of making news available for their fans which will center on camp news, boardroom issues, circles news as well as educating their fans on the happenings in the club.

He added that it will also be a platform for Kotoko supporters to announce their social programs at no cost as it will be deemed a platform of assisting the fans.

The first edition of the program which will be aired live of Vision 1 tonight will see Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong, Communications Director Obed Acheampong and NCC Chairman Kwaku Amponsah sharing with the fans current issue in the club.

Obed Acheampong will take advantage of the program to officially spell out the vision of the club in the ongoing season as well as the general objective of the current Board Chairman of the club.

