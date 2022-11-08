Genk star Joseph Paintsil reveals his favourite position 

Genk forward Joseph Paintsil has revealed despite playing his best football as a right-winger this season, he is more suited to the left wing.

Paintsil has been deployed on both wings in his career while other times have also required he played as the team's attacking midfielder in the playmaker role.

At the national team, he got his chance under Milovan Rajevac playing as a left-winger but that has not gone to plan under Otto Addo.

However, the player believes playing on the left wing is his favourite.

“If I didn’t have the education [of playing in different positions] at the academy it would have been so difficult for me to have a place when I am playing in a different team,” he said on Star Connect.

“In this club [Genk], I’ve also played as a right back before. I was used in playing in the No.10 position and also on the left and right.

“But now I feel more comfortable playing on the left wing. Now I have no choice playing as the right-wing [at Genk] because we have only two wingers.

“Sometimes at the national team, it’s just a mix of positions but most is on the left,” he added.

Paintsil is reported to have been missed on Ghana’s final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.