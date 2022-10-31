Genk winger Joseph Paintsil hails teammates fighting spirit after KV Mechelen win

Genk winger Joseph Paintsil has hailed the fighting spirit of the team after their comeback 3-1 win over KV Mechelen.

Daniel Munoz opened the soring for Genk before Rob Schoofs pulled parity for the visitors.

However, Geraldo Arteaga restored the lead. Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil scored the third goal.

Paintsil scored and provided an assist as he helped his side secure all three points at the Cegeka Arena.

"Our mentality is very good", Paintsil explains how they managed to do it again with the leader. "Even the players who are not on the field always fire us."

"Mechelen is a very good team We also had a hard time against them last season, even though we won. After the break we were awake."

He added, "The coach believes in us and tells us to take our chances. I just do what fans like to see. Winning always makes supporters happy. They always support us."

The win extended Genk lead at the top of the league table to 44 points after 15 matches played.