Genk winger Joseph Paintsil is currently the best player in Ghana- Osei Palmer 

Former Ghana FA Executive Council member Wilfred Osei Kwaku popularly known as Osei Palmer says Joseph Paintsil was unfairly dropped from the Black Stars squad for the World Cup.

The Genk winger was dropped by Coach Otto Addo in his final 26-man squad for the tournament despite his impressive form this season.

Paintsil has six goals in 13 appearances plus five assists but was unable to make the cut for Qatar.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, the Tema Youth bankroller said based on current form Paintsil is better compared to the players selected ahead of him.

“Joseph Paintsil is the best player currently in Ghana”

“With goals and statistics no player is better than him. Kamal Sowah and Kamaldeen Sulemana both not better than him they don’t come near”

“Statistics doesn’t lie, compare Paintsil to Sowah and even Iñaki Williams who even has more playing time than any player in the Black Stars and you will see Paintsil is better than them”, he added.