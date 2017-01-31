Genoa looking to replace Isaac Cofie after his latest injury

Italian Serie A Genoa side are looking to find a replacement for Ghanaian Isaac Cofie who has picked up an injury and will not play against Fiorentina.

The Italian side is hoping to pull the plugs on Fiorentina’s fine form but will have to do so without their Ghanaian midfielder.

Moroccan Adel Taarabt has been tipped to step but there talks that Genoa might be looking for a long term replacement and will try to sign someone from the market.

