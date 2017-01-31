Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Genoa sweating over Isaac Cofie injury after midfielder hobbled off against Fiorentina

Published on: 31 January 2017
Foto LaPresse - Valerio Andreani15 12 2016 Genova - (Italia)Sport CalcioGenoa vs FiorentinaCampionato di Calcio Serie A TIM 2016/2017 - Stadio "Luigi Ferraris"nella foto: cofie isaacPhoto LaPresse - Valerio Andreani15 December 2016 City Genova - (Italy)Sport SoccerGenoa vs FiorentinaItalian Football Championship League A TIM 2016/2017 - "Luigi Ferraris" Stadiumin the pic: cofie isaac

Genoa midfielder Isaac Cofie is facing spells on the sidelines after suffering an injury in last Sunday's 3-3 draw at Fiorentina.

Cofie was replaced after 32 minutes by Adel Taarabt as Genoa earned a point at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

The Ghana international has been a favourite for head coach Ivan Juric and handed more game time.

Cofie has made nine appearances for the 15th-placed team in the Italian Serie A.

