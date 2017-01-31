Genoa sweating over Isaac Cofie injury after midfielder hobbled off against Fiorentina
I. Cofie
Genoa midfielder Isaac Cofie is facing spells on the sidelines after suffering an injury in last Sunday's 3-3 draw at Fiorentina.
Cofie was replaced after 32 minutes by Adel Taarabt as Genoa earned a point at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.
The Ghana international has been a favourite for head coach Ivan Juric and handed more game time.
Cofie has made nine appearances for the 15th-placed team in the Italian Serie A.