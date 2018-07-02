Geoffrey Acheampong scores as LA Galaxy II defeat Seattle II in American USL

Ghanaian forward Geoffrey Acheampong registered his name on the score sheet for LA Galaxy 2 as they beat Seattle Sounders 2 in the American United Soccer League on Monday morning.

After a cagey start to the match, Ray Sarri handed Seattle the initiative with a silky strike in the 14th minute but the lead did not last as Geoffrey Acheampong leveled the scoring twelve minutes later.

Frank Lopez quickly put Galaxy ahead in the 28th minute with a bullet header, however they could not maintain the lead as Jesse Daley restored parity on the stroke of half time.

A brace from Efrain Alvarez and a strike from Alexis Mendez gave Galaxy a 5-2 lead until David Estrada reduced the deficit with ten minutes left.

Acheampong was replaced by Jorge Hernandez in the 82nd minute but his compatriot Emmanuel Appiah lasted the entire period of the match for the victors.