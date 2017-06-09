George Afriyie attributes Ethiopians hotel rejection to superstition

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) George Afriyie has attributed Ethiopians rejection of the hotel offered by his outfit to superstition.

GHANAsoccernet.com reported that, the Walias of Ethiopia blatantly rejected the NODA Hotel given to them by the Ghana FA claiming that the facility did not meet their standard and later requested for the Golden Tulip and Golden Bean Hotel but they were told that there are no rooms available.

The Walias later settled for Royal Lamerta Hotel late in the night.

However, expounding the reports on Happy FM, George Afriyie ascribed their opponent's refusal to accept the edifice to superstition.

"They are not the first team we have booked for the NODA Hotel but we know what informed their decision," Afriyie told Happy FM.

"Because they heard we beat Egypt 6-1 after lodging there, but we're not surprised by the rejection and it happens especially in African football where superstition in football is rated high. They were within their rights to request for a change."

