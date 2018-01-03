George Afriyie: "Blame no one for Ghana's World Cup failure but us"

The vice President of the Ghana Football Association George Afriyie has blamed his outfit for Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The West Africa power house failed to book a ticket to their fourth FIFA World Cup tournaments after an abysmal World Cup qualifying campaign, where they finished third on their group standings.

Many connoisseurs have expressed divergent opinions on why the nation failed to nail it to the tournament, with some even pointing fingers at Nii Lante Vanderpuye, for his banter with the country's football governing body during his tenure as a sports minister under the former ruling government.

However, the astute football administrator admitted to being frustrated by their inability to make it to the mundial but insisted that the blame should be laid at their door step rather than any individual as they did not put the right measures in place to ensure a successful qualifying campaign.

"I will not blame anybody for our failure to qualify but the Ghana FA," Afriyie said on Happy FM's Anopa Bosuo.

"If we took credit for qualifying the team to three world cups, we should equally take the blame for failing to the lead the team to the tournament this time around."

When asked to delve into the reasons which culminated for the nation's failure, Afriyie answered, "I will talk about those reasons at the right time."

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)