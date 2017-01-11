George Afriyie: Coach Avram Grant will have problems selecting his first eleven because of the competition

Black Stars head coach Avram Grant will have huge problems in selecting his first eleven according to George Afriyie because of the competition in the team.

The Stars were strong against an Uzbekistani side in the pre-AFCON friendly, running out 2-0 winners on the day.

Bernard Tepketey impressed on his debut in the game and his performance has re-energized believe that the Stars are well equipped for the competition.

“The team is very good and I can tell you that Avram Grant will have problems selecting his first eleven,” Afriyie said

‘”I am very happy with the way things are turning out so far in Dubai.”

