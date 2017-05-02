George Afriyie confirms changes will be made to Black Stars back room staff

The vice President of the Ghana Football Association George Afriyie has confirmed that some new faces will be added and some faces removed from the current Black Stars technical team set up.

Reports are wild after Appiah’s appointment that, former Cameroon assistant Ibrahim Tanko, Stephen Appiah and Richard Kingson will be the new face of the technical team as Maxwell Konadu and Sabahn Quaye make way.

“Kwesi Appiah is the right coach for Ghana looking at the current circumatances. What is important to happen now is that Ghana Football Association have agreed to make changes in the backroom staff [which Avram Grant left behind]. We have the medical and the technical aspect so it will be necessary to sit down with Appiah on the changes,” Afriyie told Royal TV.

“We will not sabotage any decisions from him but we cannot also allow him to bring any coach he thinks can help his course. The GFA must be involved in such crucial decisions because we are planning for the future."

"We need someone who can fill the void when he is not around or has landed a lucrative contract in future which is more than what he is going to have now and he is ready to leave."

“If coaches chose their assistants without any input from the GFA in the past, then Appiah wouldn’t have become an assistant under Cluade Le Roy because the Frenchman could’ve said that he will bring his own to feel secured.

“We’re always involved because we want to groom one of our own coaches for the future when the chance avails itself. We can’t leave him to do whatever he wishes to do and let me emphasis that we will scrutinise his decisions including certifications and experiences of those he recommends,” he added.

