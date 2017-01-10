George Afriyie hopes fringe players will be given opportunity to play in friendly today

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association George Afriyie says he is hoping that fringe players who have been invited into the Black Stars will be given an opportunity to impress when the team plays against Bunyodkor .

The four-time African champions will play the friendly in preparation for this month's Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

“There is competition in the team and we will be hoping that some of the players who have been invited will get the opportunity to play,” Afriyie said

“We are doing everything possible to ensure we arrive in Gabon in the right shape.”

